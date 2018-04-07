Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Best Buy closed for good at Pittsburgh Mills

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
The recently shuttered Best Buy at the Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer on April 7, 2018.
Luis Fabregas
The recently shuttered Best Buy at the Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer on April 7, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Going, going, gone. It's hard to miss the desolate parking lot fronting the Best Buy at the Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer, which closed March 31.

The electronics giant confirmed earlier that it did not intend to renew its lease with the mall's Johnstown-based real estate firm Zamias.

Best Buy said in January it planned to close its Pittsburgh Mills store March 31.

A spokeswoman, Paul Baldwin, said the retailer shuttered its doors at the mall at the end of March.

The store had suffered from economic decline in the area of the mall, said Kevin Flanagan, a Best Buy spokesman.

The store's 23 full-time employees and some part-timers were given the opportunity to apply at other regional Best Buy stores or were offered a severance package, Flanagan said.

Pittsburgh Mills “sold” this year for $100 at a foreclosure auction, with mortgage holder Morgan Stanley Capital taking possession of the property.

Jones Lang LaSalle is managing and leasing the mall.

Best Buy was in a free-standing building, not inside the mall.

The mall lost 23 tenants between January 2016 and January 2018, according to a recent industry analysis.

Despite the exodus of some retailers, the mall area still has a thriving restaurant scene and has attracted some new businesses, including a cycling and spinning studio.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

