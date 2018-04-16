Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Church tour set for Sunday in New Kensington

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 16, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
St. Joseph's Church in New Kensington.
Submitted
St. Joseph's Church in New Kensington.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Elmtree Road in New Kensington.
Submitted
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Elmtree Road in New Kensington.
Salvation Army on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington.
Submitted
Salvation Army on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington.

Updated 24 minutes ago

New Kensington's annual church tour will return for its third year on Sunday.

Now a regular part of the recreation committee's schedule of annual events, the tour focuses on the historical roots of the city which, according to organizer Mary Calvanese, is found in its churches.

“We think the history of the churches is important,” she said. “To the people of New Kensington and to the people of Arnold, the church was an integral part of their lives.”

Calvanese said that this year features a new lineup of churches.

“Our goal is to try to go to as many as we can. We would like to eventually make it to every one in the area,” she said.

The tour will stop at St. Joseph's Parish on Leishman Avenue, St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Elmtree Road and at the current home of the Salvation Army, on Fifth Avenue.

The event costs $10. It includes transportation to and from the churches as well as a reception to cap the day.

Calvanese said attendees can expect to spend three to four hours on the tour.

Money raised by the event will be donated to the city's fireworks fund.

Calvanese said this year's churches represent a small slice of the history of New Kensington and its many communities with diverse backgrounds. The tour is scheduled to include an overview of the featured churches' histories.

“These churches play such an important role in our communities — just as they did in the past, but even more so today,” she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me