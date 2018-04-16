Church tour set for Sunday in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Park at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Elmtree Road to get bus for tour

New Kensington's annual church tour will return for its third year on Sunday.

Now a regular part of the recreation committee's schedule of annual events, the tour focuses on the historical roots of the city which, according to organizer Mary Calvanese, is found in its churches.

“We think the history of the churches is important,” she said. “To the people of New Kensington and to the people of Arnold, the church was an integral part of their lives.”

Calvanese said that this year features a new lineup of churches.

“Our goal is to try to go to as many as we can. We would like to eventually make it to every one in the area,” she said.

The tour will stop at St. Joseph's Parish on Leishman Avenue, St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Elmtree Road and at the current home of the Salvation Army, on Fifth Avenue.

The event costs $10. It includes transportation to and from the churches as well as a reception to cap the day.

Calvanese said attendees can expect to spend three to four hours on the tour.

Money raised by the event will be donated to the city's fireworks fund.

Calvanese said this year's churches represent a small slice of the history of New Kensington and its many communities with diverse backgrounds. The tour is scheduled to include an overview of the featured churches' histories.

“These churches play such an important role in our communities — just as they did in the past, but even more so today,” she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.