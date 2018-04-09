Giant Eagle to add Ace Hardware in Allegheny Township, North Huntingdon, Ross, Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shoppers soon will be able to get that semi-boneless New York strip steak and a can of interior latex paint at Giant Eagle.

Plans are proceeding for Giant Eagle to host an Ace Hardware store in four of its supermarkets this year.

Remodeling activities are under way or will take place soon to install Ace Hardware sections in Giant Eagle markets in North Huntingdon, in Allegheny Towne Center in Allegheny Township, in McIntyre Square in Ross Township and in Shaler, according to Dick Roberts, spokesman for Giant Eagle.

The market's first hardware section will open as soon as this summer, according to Roberts.

“It is imperative that we at Giant Eagle continue to innovate both within and outside of our supermarkets to succeed in our increasingly competitive food retail environment,” Roberts said. “Ace's experience with store-within-a-store concepts at other retailers and shared commitment to quality, service, and convenience make them a natural fit for Giant Eagle.”

Most of Ace's 5,024 stores around the globe are independently owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, according to the company's website.

Giant Eagle has nearly 400 retail locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, with annual sales of about $8.9 billion.

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle is one of the 40 largest privately held and family-operated companies in the United States, according to the company's website.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.