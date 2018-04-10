Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Three to join Allegheny Valley's Alumni Hall of Fame

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Springdale Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Springdale Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Updated 15 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley School District has selected three people as 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees.

The new inductees will join more than 60 alumni already part of the Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the high school auditorium. A private dinner will be held before the ceremony for the inductees and their families.

Five judges made up of community members, a recent graduate or high school senior and a current hall of fame member selected three honorees:

• Ronald Martin (attended 1952-1963): Martin graduated from Springdale High School and attended several colleges before enlisting in the Army in 1966. After graduating from Fort Benjamin Harrison in the U.S. Army School of Finance in 1967 he was deployed to Vietnam. While there he served as a paymaster, but volunteered to participate in helicopter missions to rescue wounded soldiers. He also developed a rest-and-recreation sanctuary for soldiers where they could find comfort during the war. Martin was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed in Vietnam.

• David Meloni (attended 1940-1947): Meloni attended the school district in elementary school, but graduated from Oakmont High School in 1953. Meloni returned to Allegheny Valley to teach after college. In addition to teaching for 35 years, he was also the boys soccer coach, leading them to five championships and nine WPIAL titles. He was also active in the community as a firefighter and member of fraternal organizations. He is also a founding member of the Northern Area of Pittsburgh Chapter of PIAA Soccer Officials.

• Jack Yanni (attended 1954-1966): Yanni graduated from Springdale High School in 1966 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in criminology in 1971. Yanni worked as a policeman with the city of Williamsport, eventually becoming captain. He was also a member of the Army Reserves for 26 years. After retiring he served on the state board of parole and also volunteered to help veterans return to civilian life. Yanni currently serves in the Knights of Columbus as a Grand Knight.

The Alumni Hall of Fame was created in 2001 to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves through public service, academic achievement and professional contributions.

“We're just really proud of (the) program,” said district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak. “It developed into numerous partnerships that bring alumni back to the district to help our students and serve as amazing role models.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me