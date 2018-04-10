Three to join Allegheny Valley's Alumni Hall of Fame

The Allegheny Valley School District has selected three people as 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees.

The new inductees will join more than 60 alumni already part of the Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the high school auditorium. A private dinner will be held before the ceremony for the inductees and their families.

Five judges made up of community members, a recent graduate or high school senior and a current hall of fame member selected three honorees:

• Ronald Martin (attended 1952-1963): Martin graduated from Springdale High School and attended several colleges before enlisting in the Army in 1966. After graduating from Fort Benjamin Harrison in the U.S. Army School of Finance in 1967 he was deployed to Vietnam. While there he served as a paymaster, but volunteered to participate in helicopter missions to rescue wounded soldiers. He also developed a rest-and-recreation sanctuary for soldiers where they could find comfort during the war. Martin was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed in Vietnam.

• David Meloni (attended 1940-1947): Meloni attended the school district in elementary school, but graduated from Oakmont High School in 1953. Meloni returned to Allegheny Valley to teach after college. In addition to teaching for 35 years, he was also the boys soccer coach, leading them to five championships and nine WPIAL titles. He was also active in the community as a firefighter and member of fraternal organizations. He is also a founding member of the Northern Area of Pittsburgh Chapter of PIAA Soccer Officials.

• Jack Yanni (attended 1954-1966): Yanni graduated from Springdale High School in 1966 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in criminology in 1971. Yanni worked as a policeman with the city of Williamsport, eventually becoming captain. He was also a member of the Army Reserves for 26 years. After retiring he served on the state board of parole and also volunteered to help veterans return to civilian life. Yanni currently serves in the Knights of Columbus as a Grand Knight.

The Alumni Hall of Fame was created in 2001 to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves through public service, academic achievement and professional contributions.

“We're just really proud of (the) program,” said district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak. “It developed into numerous partnerships that bring alumni back to the district to help our students and serve as amazing role models.”

