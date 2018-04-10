Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg student ensemble to feature Japanese percussion, other styles

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Leechburg High School students presented an ancient Japanese form of percussion with a Taiko performance in March 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg High School students presented an ancient Japanese form of percussion with a Taiko performance in March 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Leechburg Area School District's percussion ensemble will show off some very different beats Thursday night.

Classical percussion numbers at the performance will include “Undisclosed,” composed by Kiski Area School District teacher Chad Henry. There also will be uplifting numbers with a Caribbean flavor and something rare in Western Pennsylvania: classic Japanese taiko.

The high school's seven-member taiko ensemble will bring a blend of choreographed, martial arts-like moves and deep, loud, resonant sound from wine-barrel-sized drums.

“The students get a physical workout each performance,” said Rob Reams, the district's music director.

Taiko is an ancient Japanese and performance percussion art.

Leechburg's taiko performers will wear traditional Japanese coats, belts and headbands. Taiko music has been performed at Leechburg for about eight years.

Drummers must learn the music by listening and practicing, because it isn't written like other forms of music, Reams said.

Performers also must learn the choreography that goes with the music, Reams said.

The percussion students also will perform Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Rare in the region

Taiko emphasizes focus, practice and discipline.

“These tempos work both sides of the brain,” Leechburg math teacher Eve Hebrank said, pointing to the link between successful music performance and math ability.

Hebrank fondly remembers taking part in the taiko ensemble in her senior year at Leechburg High School.

Perhaps because of what is required, taiko isn't routinely performed in Western Pennsylvania. The Japan-America Society of Pittsburgh has a Pittsburgh Taiko group, and there is a taiko ensemble at Slippery Rock University.

Pittsburgh Taiko performed last weekend in Washington, D.C., for the national Cherry Blossom Festival, said Amy Boots of the Japan-America Society.

“The Leechburg High School ensemble is unique for this region,” said David Glover, a music professor at Slippery Rock University.

The music is demanding.

“It's about as physical as you can get,” Glover said.

Slippery Rock's World Percussion Ensemble does warm-up exercises and stretches before doing taiko.

“It's fairly easy to be injured, and it can be very taxing,” Glover said.

Physical fitness and discipline are two benefits of taiko, he said.

Kodo, an internationally known Japanese taiko group, tours the world.

“They will often run a marathon or ride 100 miles on a bike to stay in shape,” Glover said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

