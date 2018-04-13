Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fee waiver to help Route 356 widening project in Allegheny Township

George Guido | Friday, April 13, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
PennDOT is planning to expand a section of Route 356 in Allegheny Township near the Freeport Bridge from two lanes to four lanes.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
PennDOT is planning to expand a section of Route 356 in Allegheny Township near the Freeport Bridge from two lanes to four lanes.

Updated 14 hours ago

Allegheny Township will waive its excavation fee for the PennDOT road widening project on Route 356, saving the state $4,100.

PennDOT had asked township officials to waive the fee to move 234,000 cubic yards of dirt related to expanding Route 356 from two lanes to four from the Freeport Bridge to the top of the hill heading into the township.

Township officials were concerned that waiving the fee could set a precedent for others in the municipality who would have earth-moving projects in the future.

Township Manager Greg Primm said the ordinance was enacted in 1970 and updated in 1986. Excavators have to submit a plan that would ensure proper drain pipes will be installed and to take steps to avoid landslides, among other requirements.

Primm said, since PennDOT will have its own engineers supervising the project, it will not be precedent-setting.

Also, Primm said the township will be receiving a $122,000 grant from the state's Automated Red Light Enforcement program (ARLE).

The money will be used to upgrade traffic signals to light emitting diode formats, better known as LED.

Springdale and Verona boroughs are other Alle-Kiski Valley communities that will be among 35 municipalities statewide that will be receiving $11.5 million in ARLE funds this year. The ARLE program is funded by automated detectors of traffic violations at 30 Philadelphia intersections.

A grant request to modernize the traffic signal at the Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Co. exit along Route 356 was denied.

PennDOT, however, said it would address the safety hazard at the fire station when it does work nearby, according to township officials.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

