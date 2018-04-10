Six roads on Washington Township paving list
Updated 13 hours ago
Youngblood Paving is the apparent low bidder for this year's Washington Township paving program.
The Wampum, Beaver County, firm beat out Derry Construction Co. by a mere $138 when bids were opened.
Youngblood bid $326,099, compared to Derry's $326,237.
Supervisors are expected to award the contract Thursday night, pending a solicitor's review.
Paving will be done on Quarry Lane, Kiski Park Drive, Beaver Run Road, Maple Hill Drive and Shaner Acres Drive.
The work will be paid for by the township's state liquid fuels reimbursement.
Other bidders were A. Liberoni Inc., El Grande Industries, Force Inc., Ligonier Construction, Mele & Mele & Sons, Morgan Excavating LP, Protech Asphalt Maintenance and Tresco Paving.
Township supervisors also plan to begin seeking bids for the township's seal coating program. Those bids are expected to be opened on May 7, with the contract award slated for May 10.
George Guido is a freelance writer.