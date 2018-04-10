24 roads to be paved or sealed in Allegheny Township

Randy Jarosz | For The South Hills Record

Allegheny Township's public works department is gearing up for spring and summer road repaving.

The projects should not impact traffic flow, according to Greg Primm, township manager.

The 2018 paving list includes Shearsburg Road from Route 56 to White Cloud Road, along with Helen, Louise and Ruth streets in the township's Pine Camp neighborhood.

Those roads will be paved sometime in the next three months, according to Primm.

About 20 streets in Melwood plan will be sealed this summer to preserve the longevity of the roads.

Road crack sealing is planned in the Allegheny Woodland and Hawk Valley housing developments.

Crews also will replace storm drains this summer along Brookview Drive and Joyce Street.

Then, just prior to paving, new storm drains will be installed along and under Shearsburg Road from Route 56 to White Cloud Road.

To prepare for the projects, township supervisors awarded contracts for crushed stone to Allegheny Mineral, Hanson Aggregates and M & M Lime.

Liquid asphalt contracts totaling nearly $90,000 was awarded to Suit-Kote for seal coating projects.

