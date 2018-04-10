Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

24 roads to be paved or sealed in Allegheny Township

Mary Ann Thomas and George Guido | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | For The South Hills Record

Updated 11 hours ago

Allegheny Township's public works department is gearing up for spring and summer road repaving.

The projects should not impact traffic flow, according to Greg Primm, township manager.

The 2018 paving list includes Shearsburg Road from Route 56 to White Cloud Road, along with Helen, Louise and Ruth streets in the township's Pine Camp neighborhood.

Those roads will be paved sometime in the next three months, according to Primm.

About 20 streets in Melwood plan will be sealed this summer to preserve the longevity of the roads.

Road crack sealing is planned in the Allegheny Woodland and Hawk Valley housing developments.

Crews also will replace storm drains this summer along Brookview Drive and Joyce Street.

Then, just prior to paving, new storm drains will be installed along and under Shearsburg Road from Route 56 to White Cloud Road.

To prepare for the projects, township supervisors awarded contracts for crushed stone to Allegheny Mineral, Hanson Aggregates and M & M Lime.

Liquid asphalt contracts totaling nearly $90,000 was awarded to Suit-Kote for seal coating projects.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me