New Kensington native receives Masonic award for lengthy service with the Boy Scouts

The Beard Award honors the worship of God and integrity of Freemasons and Scouting virtues, according to Robert Lovic. Scouts and Masons must both believe in God and both are based on service and truth, he said.

The Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award is a Boy Scout Community Organization Award. It's used by community organizations to honor their volunteers for Scouting. Recipients are presented a medallion on a neck ribbon and a patch for their Scout uniform.

A New Kensington native who has received top Boy Scout awards was presented a rare Scouting honor Wednesday night by the Freemasons.

Keith Wolfe, received the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award at the Bethel Lodge's hall in Lower Burrell.

The Beard Award is presented to honor master Masons who have made outstanding contributions to Scouting. It's named after the founder of the Boy Scouts of America.

The award was presented to Wolfe by fellow Valley High School graduate Robert Lovic, now of Butler, who directs the Lower Burrell lodge.

Wolfe was honored for more than 17 years as an adult volunteer Boy Scout leader at the troop and district level.

After graduating from Valley High in 1987, Wolfe earned a college degree and returned to teach at Valley from 1993 to 2000; he also directed the school's show choir.

By 2000, he had also earned school administrator graduate degrees, including a Ph.D. from Duquesne University.

He was an administrator at the Brookville School District for 10 years before moving to the Punxsutawney Area School District.

For the past seven years, he is superintendent of the Cameron County School District in Emporium.

Wolfe was a Scout as a youth but he didn't progress far, he said. When his oldest son, Hunter, became a Cub Scout, Wolfe became a den leader in Brookville.

Five years later, Hunter became a Boy Scout and younger brother, Isaac, joined the Cub Scouts.

Hunter earned the Eagle Scout award and now is in the Air Force. Isaac, now 15, is preparing to begin his Eagle project.

Through the years, Wolfe was an assistant scoutmaster and he participated at the district scouting level for the Council of the Five Counties.

Wolfe loves Scouting.

"It teaches so many things," he said. "Leadership skills, many things. It gets Scouts outdoors and away from social media and TV. It also reinforces giving back to the community."

In addition to Hunter, four other Wolfe relatives, a cousin and three nephews, are Eagle Scouts.

Wolfe and his wife, Patty, also have a daughter, Ainsley.

Wolfe's father is Dale Wolfe, owner of Wolfe Metal Fabricating since 1952. Keith Wolfe's sister, Kathy Hacker, and brother, Kevin Wolfe, direct the company but Dale, at 82, goes to work daily.

