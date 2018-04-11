Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington native receives Masonic award for lengthy service with the Boy Scouts

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 11:10 p.m.
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award from District Deputy Grand Master Robert Lovic during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award from District Deputy Grand Master Robert Lovic during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award from District Deputy Grand Master Robert Lovic during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington native Keith Wolfe receives the Daniel Carter Beard Award from District Deputy Grand Master Robert Lovic during a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lower Burrell Masonic Hall.
Hunter Wolfe, left, and his father, Keith Wolfe, receive the Order of the Arrow. It's considered to be the National Honor Society of Scouting. Keith Wolfe, a New Kensington native, was presented the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Award for Scouting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Lower Burrell.
Courtesy of Keith Wolfe, via Facebook
Hunter Wolfe, left, and his father, Keith Wolfe, receive the Order of the Arrow. It's considered to be the National Honor Society of Scouting. Keith Wolfe, a New Kensington native, was presented the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Award for Scouting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Lower Burrell.

Updated 10 hours ago

A New Kensington native who has received top Boy Scout awards was presented a rare Scouting honor Wednesday night by the Freemasons.

Keith Wolfe, received the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award at the Bethel Lodge's hall in Lower Burrell.

The Beard Award is presented to honor master Masons who have made outstanding contributions to Scouting. It's named after the founder of the Boy Scouts of America.

The award was presented to Wolfe by fellow Valley High School graduate Robert Lovic, now of Butler, who directs the Lower Burrell lodge.

Wolfe was honored for more than 17 years as an adult volunteer Boy Scout leader at the troop and district level.

After graduating from Valley High in 1987, Wolfe earned a college degree and returned to teach at Valley from 1993 to 2000; he also directed the school's show choir.

By 2000, he had also earned school administrator graduate degrees, including a Ph.D. from Duquesne University.

He was an administrator at the Brookville School District for 10 years before moving to the Punxsutawney Area School District.

For the past seven years, he is superintendent of the Cameron County School District in Emporium.

Wolfe was a Scout as a youth but he didn't progress far, he said. When his oldest son, Hunter, became a Cub Scout, Wolfe became a den leader in Brookville.

Five years later, Hunter became a Boy Scout and younger brother, Isaac, joined the Cub Scouts.

Hunter earned the Eagle Scout award and now is in the Air Force. Isaac, now 15, is preparing to begin his Eagle project.

Through the years, Wolfe was an assistant scoutmaster and he participated at the district scouting level for the Council of the Five Counties.

Wolfe loves Scouting.

"It teaches so many things," he said. "Leadership skills, many things. It gets Scouts outdoors and away from social media and TV. It also reinforces giving back to the community."

In addition to Hunter, four other Wolfe relatives, a cousin and three nephews, are Eagle Scouts.

Wolfe and his wife, Patty, also have a daughter, Ainsley.

Wolfe's father is Dale Wolfe, owner of Wolfe Metal Fabricating since 1952. Keith Wolfe's sister, Kathy Hacker, and brother, Kevin Wolfe, direct the company but Dale, at 82, goes to work daily.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me