Valley News Dispatch

Barn fire breaks out along Lower Burrell's Wildlife Lodge Road

Madasyn Czebiniak and Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Firefighters extinguish a barn fire Tuesday, April 10, 2018, along Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Firefighters extinguish a barn fire Tuesday, April 10, 2018, along Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell.

Updated 6 hours ago

No one was injured in a barn fire Tuesday afternoon at Wildlife Lodge Road and Sullivan Drive in Lower Burrell.

At least three chickens reportedly died in the two-alarm blaze, which charred the barn black and sent waves of thick smoke billowing into the air. The smoke was visible for miles around.

"Three (chickens) died," said George Sabulsky, chief of Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 3. "No humans are hurt."

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. and was reported by a passerby, according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers.

Sabulsky said three water tankers were brought in to douse the flames.

"Presently, we have a barn fire with a water supply far away — we have to utilize tankers and, right now, we're up to a five-company alarm," Sabulsky said. "No injuries so far."

He said the barn looked to be a total loss.

The blaze, which engulfed the barn, was knocked down and reduced to smoke in about 20 minutes.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Mary Ann Thomas are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib and Thomas at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

