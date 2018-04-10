Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Community Library of Allegheny Valley conducting community survey

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Community Library of Allegheny Valley is surveying residents for their thoughts about the library and how they use it — and what it could offer that would bring in those who don't.

The library, with branches in Harrison and Tarentum, is marking its 95th anniversary this year.

“As we celebrate our past we are excited to look to our future,” the library says on its website . “We will be renewing the library to better serve our community. To do that we need your help.”

The survey asking residents about what they like and what could be improved is available on the library's website . It is also available at the library front desks.

The first part asks those who use the library for their feedback on its programs and services, and asks those who don't use it what services or programs would bring them to the library.

The second part of the survey covers technology subjects.

Completed surveys can be dropped off at the desk or into a book return. They can be scanned and emailed to library Director Kathy Firestone at firestonek@einetwork.net or mailed to the library at 1522 Broadview Boulevard, Natrona Heights, 15065.

The library's anniversary celebrations will start in September, Firestone said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

