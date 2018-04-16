Free prom outfits available at New Kensington event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharon Horneman has four sons and remembers what sending them to their proms cost.

"I got to see the expense from the male side of it," said Horneman, of Harrison. "I can't imagine the girls' side of it."

When Horneman heard about an effort to help girls afford going to the prom, she got onboard with her coupon skills, donating more than $500 worth of makeup that cost her no more than $80.

"It's so expensive for these girls to go to the prom," she said. "I really would hate for someone not to be able to go because of finances."

The upcoming prom gown giveaway on April 22 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington was the idea of Sue Cravner and is being staged with the help of the Tarentum Eagles Auxiliary, where she is secretary.

Beyond gowns, the event will include shoes, jewelry, makeup, hair accessories and gloves.

"You name it," Cravner said.

"It's a whole, complete outfit and it's all free," she said. "They pick out what they want and it's free."

The event is aimed at children of veterans, single parents and low-income families. But, "We won't turn anyone away," Cravner said.

While this will be the first time the giveaway has been held in the Alle-Kiski Valley, it's the second time that Cravner is doing it.

The first attempt with her church, Faith Community Christian in Moon, last year wasn't very successful. She's hoping for better this time around, and has promoted it at Alle-Kiski Valley schools.

"My niece could never go to a prom. They never had the money," Cravner said. "I've had quite a few friends who couldn't send their daughters because it's so expensive."

There were gowns left over from last year, and more donated since. Cravner is keeping them at her home in Buffalo Township. They're cleaned, steamed and under plastic — like brand new.

"We have more than 300 gowns," she said. "If we could find a home for every one of them, we'd be thrilled."

Cravner said the Quality Inn donated a ballroom for the event, and a DJ will be playing music. Part of the ballroom will be partitioned off as a dressing room with mirrors so girls can try everything on.

Horneman put her shopping skills to work before, donating personal care items and household products to fire victims, women in domestic violence shelters and families in need.

She bought makeup for the prom gown giveaway over a couple of weeks.

"I hope that it makes them feel beautiful and they have a really special day," Horneman said.

Cravner said she'd like to make the gown giveaway an annual event.

"It's just tremendous how everyone wants to help because they think it's a good idea," she said. "Everybody likes to share and everybody likes to help."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.