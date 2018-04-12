No more driving to A.W. Beattie for Deer Lakes students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer Lakes students who attend the A.W. Beattie Career Center won't be allowed to drive to the McCandless school starting with the next school year.

Students, however, still can drive from their homes to Deer Lakes High School and take the bus from there to A. W. Beattie.

Deer Lakes officials made the new rule after receiving complaints about students speeding and driving recklessly from their homes to A.W. Beattie and back to the high school campus in West Deer.

“I don't want to seem like we're picking on the Beattie kids,” said Superintendent Janell Logue-Belden. “We will absolutely let the parents know we are concerned that someone's going to get killed. I'd be remiss in my duties if I didn't bring it up.”

The school administration is willing to discuss letting some students drive to A.W. Beattie on a case-by-case basis.

Logue-Belden said there are some students who take auto tech at Beattie that would want to change their overalls to regular clothes before returning to Deer Lakes. She also mentioned some Beattie students might have a demonstration or a project that would be cumbersome to take on a bus.

Patrick Baughman, assistant principal at Deer Lakes High School, said he is working with A.W. Beattie officials to institute a later starting time next school year. Baughman said many of his students get on the bus before 6 a.m. to make classes at A.W. Beattie, making driving more appealing. Students return to Deer Lakes High School at about 10:25 for the remainder of their school day, leaving about a half hour before their first class of the day in the Deer Lakes building.

“We don't know if they're stopping off at McDonald's or what they're doing at that time,” Baughman said. “I don't want to make the call to a parent that their child is injured in an accident or is no longer with us.”

School district officials said the school board didn't need to vote on the administrative decree.

There are 86 Deer Lakes students who attend half-day classes at A.W. Beattie.

George Guido is a freelance writer.