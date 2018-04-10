Natrona Heights church launching a 'diaper pantry' for needy families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Natrona Heights church this Saturday will start a new ministry offering diapers to families in need.

Christ Our Hope Anglican Church , at 926 Painter Ave. in Harrison, is accepting donations from the public for its new " diaper pantry ," the Rev. John P. Bailey said.

A third of families struggle to afford diapers for their children, Bailey said.

"Christ Our Hope seeks to alleviate that problem," he said.

The pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

To qualify for a pack of 25 diapers per child, parents or guardians will need their own identification, the child's birth certificate and their current WIC or SNAP card, which Bailey said are the standard requirements at diaper banks across the country.

As donations increase, the church hopes to give 50 diapers per child, he said.

For those wishing to donate, Bailey said the church needs diapers mostly in sizes 3-6. To make a donation, call the church office at 724-895-3105 to be sure someone is there to accept it.

Bailey said the church will continue the diaper pantry the second Saturday of every month.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.