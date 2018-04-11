Gilpin supervisors must cut road repair list by half to fit budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gilpin supervisors are narrowing down a spring and summer road repair list that would cost about $192,000 if all of the projects are done.

Supervisors have $100,000 in the roads budget.

“We will be meeting with the road crew to see how we can get the most done,” Supervisor Chairman Charlie Stull said Wednesday.

The tentative list includes the paving of the length of Shuster Hollow Road as well as paving parts of five other roads:

• Evergreen Road, from the Schenley Road intersection to Novinger Road.

• Godfrey Road, from Stullville Road to Stonegate Drive.

• Sober Road, from Schenley Road to Hill Road.

• Parts of Old Schenley Road.

• Sportsman Road intersection.

In other road news, Stull said the three-member township road crew is watching Beatty Road and Red Dog Road to see if winter potholes and other problems need to be repaired.That money comes from a separate budget item.

Stull said supervisors are also asking PennDOT to start planning of repairs for Truby Hill Road.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.