Butler-Freeport Community Trail Council pitches in $2,500 to install better gates

The Butler-Freeport Community Trail Council has agreed to pay matching money needed to use a $7,500 grant issued by Butler County last month.

Trail board President Chris Ziegler said the group will add the $2,500 needed to activate the $10,000 project to install better gates.

Zeigler said better gates are needed to make sure drivers don't become confused and drive onto the trail.

“It almost looks like a road at places,” she said.

The larger grant came from the Butler County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Buffalo Supervisors Chairman Ron Zampogna III, who handles recreation among his oversight, said he is pleased that the council will provide the matching dollars for the community resource.

Zeigler said the work can begin when the weather is good.

