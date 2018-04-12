Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Veterans Memorial Stadium update on hold for a year

George Guido | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Renovations at Leechburg's Veterans Memorial Stadium will have to wait another year.

Leechburg Area School Board members rejected bids submitted for the stadium work, which came in at nearly twice the $450,000 budgeted for the project.

AXIS Architecture, the company designing the renovations, and the school board will reduce the scope of the work and seek another set of bids in June.

“We will change the specs to get the project back to within budget,” said Dick Jaynes of AXIS. “The electrical cost was close to $40 per square foot. The other projects we've done elsewhere were $25 per square foot at the highest.”

School officials had hoped to get stadium work such as drainage improvements, electrical updates and the press box done during the summer in time for Leechburg's first football game in late August.

Instead, district officials hope to start stadium work after Leechburg's final home football game on Oct. 13. If all goes well, the renovations will be completed in time for the 100th anniversary season of Leechburg football in 2019.

The scope of work at the school district's proposed athletic complex in West Leechburg might change as well.

School officials favor having baseball, softball and track as part of a complex at the former West Leechburg Elementary School site.

But the softball field plans have outfield fences at 191 feet in left and right fields and 189 feet to center field because of a retaining wall for the track. Those are shorter than the fields now used.

School Director Melanie Knight said longer outfield distances are favored “since it would get the girls ready for college.”

Leechburg high school and youth softball coaches asked if games could remain at Gilpin-Leechburg Park, where the home run distances are 201 feet to each field.

The coaches said the only work needed at the Gilpin site was spectator seating and some drainage.

Jaynes said AXIS would submit plans for Gilpin-Leechburg Park if the school district wants to stay there.

Nix said the school district would need a copy of the lease from the park's board of directors before the school board would act on it.

The park property, which includes a public swimming pool, was donated to the community by the Querio family in the 1960s.

Jaynes said West Leechburg Borough might require some variances for the renovations there. Lack of adequate parking spaces is one issue.

AXIS will list variances desired prior to going before West Leechburg's zoning hearing board.

Softball fence distances could be increased.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

