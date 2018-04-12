Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison fire ruled accidental, building's demolition ordered

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
A fire and explosion left a large ground-to-roof hole in the back of a building at 1300 Alabama Ave. in Harrison on Monday, April 9, 2018. The township has ordered its demolition, and advised a couple living in a house behind it not to return until it's down. Photographed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A fire and explosion left a large ground-to-roof hole in the back of a building at 1300 Alabama Ave. in Harrison on Monday, April 9, 2018. The township has ordered its demolition, and advised a couple living in a house behind it not to return until it's down. Photographed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
This picture taken on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 shows how close the fire-damaged building at 1300 Alabama Ave. in Harrison is to the house behind it along Carlisle Street.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
This picture taken on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 shows how close the fire-damaged building at 1300 Alabama Ave. in Harrison is to the house behind it along Carlisle Street.
Harrison fire officials believe natural gas caused an explosion that took out the back wall of the buildling at 1300 Alabama Ave. It also blew out the front windows, causing minor injuries to a firefighter who was hit by debris. Photographed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Harrison fire officials believe natural gas caused an explosion that took out the back wall of the buildling at 1300 Alabama Ave. It also blew out the front windows, causing minor injuries to a firefighter who was hit by debris. Photographed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

The fire that gutted a building on Alabama Avenue in front of Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison earlier this week appears to have been accidental, county investigators say.

The township has ordered the demolition of the building, which is threatening a house behind it.

The Monday fire at 1300 Alabama Avenue started in the second floor ceiling, Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown said.

The building housed a business, Pivot Physical Therapy, on the first floor and several apartments on its second floor.

Everyone inside the building got out safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

According to Brown, a second floor resident discovered the mid-afternoon fire and notified others.

“Smoke alarms were present and did activate,” Brown said in an email.

“We are waiting to coordinate with multiple insurance companies in order to move forward with our investigation,” he said.

The township has condemned the building and ordered its owner, Mick's Properties, to take it down, said Lindsay Fraser, Harrison's zoning and ordinance officer.

The fire burned through the building's roof, and an explosion authorities believe was triggered by natural gas left a gaping hole in the back wall from the ground to the top of the building.

Because of the severe damage, there is concern the building could collapse and damage a house behind it along Carlisle Street.

A representative of Mick's Properties could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Fraser said the township hopes to see insurance adjustors finish their work at the building by mid-day Friday, and for the demolition to start at that time.

The couple who live in the house have been advised not to return until the fire-damaged building is demolished and the threat of its collapse is gone.

However, the owner has five days to appeal the township's order, Fraser said.

If the owner does not have the building torn down, Fraser said the township can have it demolished itself and lien the property for the cost.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me