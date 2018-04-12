Harrison fire ruled accidental, building's demolition ordered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fire that gutted a building on Alabama Avenue in front of Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison earlier this week appears to have been accidental, county investigators say.

The township has ordered the demolition of the building, which is threatening a house behind it.

The Monday fire at 1300 Alabama Avenue started in the second floor ceiling, Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown said.

The building housed a business, Pivot Physical Therapy, on the first floor and several apartments on its second floor.

Everyone inside the building got out safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

According to Brown, a second floor resident discovered the mid-afternoon fire and notified others.

“Smoke alarms were present and did activate,” Brown said in an email.

“We are waiting to coordinate with multiple insurance companies in order to move forward with our investigation,” he said.

The township has condemned the building and ordered its owner, Mick's Properties, to take it down, said Lindsay Fraser, Harrison's zoning and ordinance officer.

The fire burned through the building's roof, and an explosion authorities believe was triggered by natural gas left a gaping hole in the back wall from the ground to the top of the building.

Because of the severe damage, there is concern the building could collapse and damage a house behind it along Carlisle Street.

A representative of Mick's Properties could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Fraser said the township hopes to see insurance adjustors finish their work at the building by mid-day Friday, and for the demolition to start at that time.

The couple who live in the house have been advised not to return until the fire-damaged building is demolished and the threat of its collapse is gone.

However, the owner has five days to appeal the township's order, Fraser said.

If the owner does not have the building torn down, Fraser said the township can have it demolished itself and lien the property for the cost.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.