Valley News Dispatch

'Hope for the Future' youth summit planned at Highlands High School

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

The Highlands School District will hold a first-of-its-kind “Youth Summit” in May.

Called “Hope for the Future,” the May 2 event at Highlands High School is an effort of local and regional businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.

It's intended to help students realize the use or pursue the resources and educational and career opportunities available in their community and the region.

Planning for the event began in October, Goldberg said. It was the idea of Sydney Hayden, the coordinator of the Lloyd D. Hayden Center for children ages 5 to 12 in Sheldon Park, a county housing plan in Harrison.

Hayden's daughter graduated from Highlands, and she has nieces and nephews attending school now.

“What we wanted to do was bring something to the kids and let them know that we care,” Hayden said. “It's going to be a very good program for the kids. I'm excited.”

Held during the school day for all high school students, it will feature speakers, breakout sessions and workshops, a job and career fair, and a question-and-answer session with college and career representatives.

Workshop topics will include personal banking skills, resume writing, dressing for success, interviewing, and careers in trades, military, health care and law enforcement.

High school administrators, guidance counselors and office staff will give students information about work permits and college, trade school and financial assistance applications.

Hayden said she hopes the summit will become an annual event.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

