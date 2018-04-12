New Ken to collect items during annual spring clean up week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington will hold its annual spring cleanup from Monday, April 30 to Saturday, May 5 this year.

Items not typically collected during regular trash pick-up will be accepted, such as building supplies, the city said. It will not collect chemicals such as paint and Freon, any type of electronics, nor branches.

Tires will be collected only on Saturday, May 5, for a cost depending on their size.

The drop-off location will be the city garage at the corner of Stevenson Boulevard and Powers Drive. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are required to show their I.D. when dropping off their items, the city said. The first load is free — each subsequent load will cost $15.

Questions can be directed to the city garage at 724-335-5421.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.