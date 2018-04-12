Westmoreland orchestra to perform at Burrell High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grammy-award winning conductor and composer Lucas Richman will lead the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra in an array of popular movie themes and classical melodies in an upcoming concert at Burrell High School, which is being held to benefit the Burrell Education Foundation (BEF) and promote awareness and appreciation of the arts.

“This is just a new way we're looking to promote the arts along with promoting the BEF,” said Brian Ferra, executive director of the BEF and principal at Charles A Huston Middle School. “It's a no-charge event, but we're going to obviously accept donations to the foundation at that day.”

The “Lights, Camera, Music” concert will be held April 21 at 2 p.m.

It includes a selection of music from “Harry Potter,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Star Wars,” as well as pieces from Aaron Copland and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Student ensembles also will perform.

“They're going to be performing several various pieces, and we're actually going to have a few students performing alongside them, which is kind of a neat opportunity for them,” Ferra said. “This is just an opportunity we wanted to promote for people to come in and actually see an actual symphony perform in a local venue.”

Orchestra Executive Director Endy Reindl said the performance was made possible through a $50,000 arts awareness grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

“The whole purpose of that grant was to help raise awareness of the strong cultural legacy we have here through the symphony,” he said.

Reindl said the orchestra identified four places where they thought they could have a strong impact, and Burrell was one of them.

They also will be performing at Franklin Regional High School, Connellsville High School, and Ligonier Valley High School.

“We reached out to the folks at Burrell because Burrell's kind of one of those communities that is sort of tucked away, that people don't always know about, but there's a lot that goes on there,” Reindl said. “We felt that we could really add to the vibrancy because they're really striving for a strong arts program up there. It would be a nice compliment to what they're doing.”

Reindl said the orchestra chose the “Lights, Camera, Music” theme to appeal to a wider audience.

“It's all going to be themed around movie music or music that has inspired movies because we really want to be as accessible as we can for the community,” he said.

New scholarship in honor of late teacher created

The BEF is a nonprofit that has been providing educational opportunities, such as scholarships and grants, to district students since 1999. To date, the foundation has awarded $80,000 in scholarships and grants to students, and the number of offered scholarships is continuing to grow, Ferra said.

New this year is the “Sharon Ciferno Memorial Scholarship,” created in honor of Sharon Ciferno, a sixth grade Burrell School District teacher who died last year.

“Sharon worked for the Burrell School District for 20-plus years — she was in my building,” Ferra said. “She was all about the kids and giving back to the kids and we thought that this would be a good opportunity for her to continue giving back to the students in the district.”

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student interested in pursing an educational vocation, Ferra said.

Ciferno's brother Dave Regoli said the scholarship is “emotionally-gratifying.”

“My sister would be very happy to know that her memory and legacy lives on,” he said. “We're very happy.”

For more information on the BEF visit their Facebook page or their website .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.