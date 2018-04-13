Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wayne Perry appointed to New Kensington-Arnold School Board

Tom Yerace | Friday, April 13, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Wayne Perry is a New Kensington-Arnold School Board member again.

Perry, 57, of Arnold, was the only candidate to show up for interviews to fill the Region II seat vacated by Carly Skinner, who moved out of the district.

“There were two other people who submitted letters of interest and they didn't live in the region,” board President Robert Pallone said.

Pallone said he was disappointed that more people were not interested in Skinner's term, which has two years remaining.

“You're always disappointed when people don't want to participate in public service,” he said.

That disappointment was offset however, by the person who did apply, Pallone said.

Perry served on the board from 2005 to 2011 and is known to most of the current members. He is a systems engineer for Wellington Power, an electrical contractor in Cranberry Township.

The board did not even bother with the interview process, voting to suspend the interview and then appointing Perry unanimously. He was sworn in by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

“He's a great candidate,” Robert Pallone said. “You couldn't ask for a better candidate. He has excellent input on the financial side.”

Asked why he decided to apply for the vacant seat, Perry said, “I always enjoyed being on the school board. I needed a break back in 2011. I had some things going on with work and family and I needed a break.”

He said he has kept up “a little bit” with developments regarding the board and the district since he left. Perry said he read the minutes from the board meetings over the last three or four years to get a sense of where the budget is now.

“There's no tax base in New Kensington-Arnold, so you've got to think out of the box about raising revenues,” Perry said. “I think you've got to start partnering with other school districts and the municipalities and I think that is what they have been trying to do.”

Perry said some people run for school board or council seats because they are angry at someone and lose sight of the big picture. He said that was not his style while on the board before and it won't be now.

“Every decision that I ever made was for kids first,” he said.

Superintendent John Pallone, brother of Robert and Frank Pallone, said, “We're pleased to have him back on the board. Wayne has good experience with the New Kensington-Arnold School District.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

