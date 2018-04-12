Arnold police seek car thought to be involved in man's shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone with information about the white Nissan or the shooting are asked to call Arnold police at 724-339-9663.

Arnold police are looking for two suspects who fled after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old resident three times Thursday night at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and North Street.

The victim was shot in the side, arm and foot, according to Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt.

He was alive when he was flown by emergency helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital, Doutt said.

The car, a white Nissan Versa with a temporary license plate, was last seen speeding down Vine Alley heading south from the 1500 to the 1300 block, the chief said.

The victim was shot about 9:30 p.m. and then headed toward his residence along Kenneth Avenue where paramedics were dispatched to the 1500 block, according to police and emergency officials.

Arnold and New Kensington police were on scene with Westmoreland County detectives who searched the intersection area with flashlights.

