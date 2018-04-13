Power line that killed West Deer man also the likely brush fire cause

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials say the live electrical wire that killed a West Deer man Thursday after a brush fire was likely brought down by high winds.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reported winds reached up to 50 miles per hour in Allegheny County on Thursday.

West Deer Police Chief Jon Lape said the wire also is likely what caused the 100 feet by 100 feet square brush fire, which broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of McKrell Road.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was killed as Terry Colton, 56.

Colton stepped on the live wire as he was helping firefighters clean up after the blaze was under control.

Lape said the wire would have been hard to see because the fire was in a heavily wooded area.

The power line belongs to West Penn Power.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers said the power company was on scene following the accident and they are investigating what happened.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office and the Public Utility Commission are also investigating the incident.

PUC spokesman Dave Hixson said it is standard procedure for them to investigate a fatal accident involving a utility line.

“The electric safety division has someone on the scene and they have begun fact-finding,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.