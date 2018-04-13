Time running out for Penn State New Kensington 'Idea Challenge'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State New Kensington students, faculty and staff members have just two more days to sign up for a chance to win $500 to help turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality.

Submissions for the college's 2018 “Idea Challenge” will be accepted until Sunday, April 15. Ideas can be submitted on-line.

Questions include your contact information as well as the name of your idea and its description, and who will benefit from it.

Five winners will be selected from a panel and announced at an awards ceremony April 27.

Each of the winners will receive:

• $500 to support their idea

• Personal entrepreneurship mentoring, which will begin in May

• A spot to attend the 4-week IdeaTest Lab boot camp (four 2-hour classes) at The Corner in June.

• A chance to earn a spot in the Corner's Launchbox accelerator program (10-week boot camp) after idea refinement.

All the winners must agree to enroll in the four-week Idea TestLab course and go through mentoring throughout the summer.

The Corner will host additional events this month including a “Entrepreneurial Mindset & Taking Risks” workshop and a “What Is A Brand and Why Do I Need One?” presentation. Those will be held on April 23 and April 26, respectively.

More information on those events is available on-line .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.