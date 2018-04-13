Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Time running out for Penn State New Kensington 'Idea Challenge'

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, April 13, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Penn State New Kensington
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Penn State New Kensington

Penn State New Kensington students, faculty and staff members have just two more days to sign up for a chance to win $500 to help turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality.

Submissions for the college's 2018 “Idea Challenge” will be accepted until Sunday, April 15. Ideas can be submitted on-line.

Questions include your contact information as well as the name of your idea and its description, and who will benefit from it.

Five winners will be selected from a panel and announced at an awards ceremony April 27.

Each of the winners will receive:

• $500 to support their idea

• Personal entrepreneurship mentoring, which will begin in May

• A spot to attend the 4-week IdeaTest Lab boot camp (four 2-hour classes) at The Corner in June.

• A chance to earn a spot in the Corner's Launchbox accelerator program (10-week boot camp) after idea refinement.

All the winners must agree to enroll in the four-week Idea TestLab course and go through mentoring throughout the summer.

The Corner will host additional events this month including a “Entrepreneurial Mindset & Taking Risks” workshop and a “What Is A Brand and Why Do I Need One?” presentation. Those will be held on April 23 and April 26, respectively.

More information on those events is available on-line .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

