Almost $25,000 raised for MDA at West Leechburg race/walk

A fundraiser at West Leechburg's fire hall last month raised almost $25,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that will help youth signed-up to attend MDA summer camps this year.

The money will also go to research, said MDA Pittsburgh funding coordinator Lynzy Groves.

The second annual “Shamrock Shuffle” 5K race/walk and dance was put together by Leechburg native Ian Coyle with assistance from a cadre of West Leechburg and Leechburg volunteers.

West Leechburg's volunteer firefighters helped with the race and provided the dance venue.

Coyle is a professional DJ and organizer who, three years ago, formed Semper Gratis, a foundation that raises money for charitable causes. The name is Latin for “Always Grateful.”

Marcia Cole, an administrator at Indiana University's police academy and a West Leechburg councilwoman, said the event showed the best from area residents and it rubbed off on others.

“I even had 12 students of mine at the Academy take part in the 5K,” she said.

West Leechburg Mayor Jim Gallucci said the community has embraced the fundraiser.

“The residents are quite pleased,” he said.

“Anything that fights cancer,” said Carol Williams, of Leechburg, about the money that Semper Gratis has raised.

Last year, the Shamrock Shuffle collected about $6,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This year, about $2,500 of the $25,000 was donated for a youth scholarship for that society.Christina Gross of Leechburg said she helped to collect tickets at the dance when asked. “Volunteering is something you do,” she said.

The MDA, championed by comedian Jerry Lewis for 45 years, provides services for patients with 11 Muscular Dystrophy-related diseases.

At least 55 youth ages 8 to 17 are registered to attend the Western Pennsylvania MDA summer camp this year, Groves said.

“They come from all over Western Pennsylvania and they make lifelong friendships. They have mobility issues. There is also a need to develop self esteem. After all, everyone should be treated equally,” Groves said.

Coyle and the volunteers said they are planning to hold a third 5K and dance in West Leechburg in March to benefit a similar group.

