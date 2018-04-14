Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum journalist Dave Williams named Tribune-Review's editorial page editor

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Dave Williams Editorial Page Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Dave Williams, a veteran journalist with deep community roots, has been named the editorial page editor of the Tribune-Review.

Williams, who has worked for the Trib's Valley News Dispatch edition for more than 20 years, will oversee the newspaper's opinion and editorial pages.

Williams has held key editing roles at the Tribune-Review. He most recently was the Trib's night city editor. In that role, he oversaw daily coverage and directed breaking news, including the November 2017 shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

“Dave understands the power of local journalism and the importance of a strong editorial voice,” said Sue McFarland, the Trib's executive editor. “I am confident he will continue to build on the strong relationships we have with the communities we serve.”

Williams is a native of Natrona Heights and now resides in Tarentum.

“I am honored to lead the conversation on issues important to the Alle-Kiski Valley. It is important that local as well as state and national issues be addressed, and that many viewpoints be presented,” Williams said.

He is the winner of numerous journalism awards, including the prestigious Ray Sprigle Award from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

His management skills have been recognized by the Trib many times over the years, including a 2010 award for best editor.

Williams and his wife, Mee Ja, have a daughter, Kielan, of Muncie, Ind.

