Valley News Dispatch

Springdale Township plans park improvements with fire truck money

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Playground equipment at Williams Street Park in Springdale Township is shown on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Co. President Chuck Miller stands by the department's 2001 Kenworth fire engine at the company's Springdale Township garage, shortly before the company surrendered it to the township on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The softball field at Williams Street Park in Springdale Township is shown on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Swings at Williams Street Park in Springdale Township are shown on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Springdale Township officials say they plan to use the money they get from selling a fire truck that was taken out of service earlier this year to improve a township park.

Township commissioners Chairman Anthony Rozzano said officials are negotiating with three fire companies from out of state to sell the 2001 Kenworth fire truck.

The truck is listed on the Fenton Fire Equipment website for $65,000.

Rozzano said the money will be used to improve Williams Street Park with trees, playground equipment, pavilions and a softball field.

“We're going to put a lot of money into the park,” he said.

Rozzano said officials hope to start work on the park this spring.

Township officials took the fire engine out of service from the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company in January.

The commissioners voted at their reorganization meeting to take back the truck, which the township bought for the fire company in 2001, before its 2012 merger with Harmar.

The township owns the truck, and it's the only company vehicle titled to the township.

The move to take the truck out of service angered many residents, who questioned why the commissioners were in such a hurry to make the decision without seeking public input.

Although officials were encouraged by residents to return the truck to the fire department, commissioners refused to revisit the decision.

Allegheny Valley fire Chief Kevin Funkhouser had no comment on the plans.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

click me