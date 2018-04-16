Lower Burrell man accused of pointing gun at 3-year-old

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell police say a 40-year-old man pointed a gun at the head of a 3-year-old girl last month to terrorize the baby's mother.

Scott William Deluisio of Idaho Street in Lower Burrell also is accused of threatening the girl's mother, who witnessed the incident, on or about March 31.

Deluisio is accused of intimidating a witness, endangering the welfare of a child, and 27 related charges.

Police say Deluisio and the woman had a series of arguments on Dec. 11, during which Deluisio allegedly hit the woman, threw a large candle that hit her in the face, and punched in her nose, causing it to bleed.

The alleged gun incident was separate from the original assaults, police say. During that incident, police say Deluisio at some point went into a garage, waved the handgun around, and fired a shot. No one was hit.

In addition to other charges, he is accused of multiple charges each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury, Deluisio was arraigned Friday by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24 in Yakopec's office.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.