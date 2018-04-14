Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison church's new diaper pantry draws inspiration from program in Canonsburg

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Catherine Erb, 13, a member of the congregation at Christ Our Hope Anglican Church in Harrison, gives Natasha Dickey, 31, of Harrison, a bag of diapers and wipes. The church started a diaper pantry on Saturday. April 14, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Christ Our Hope Anglican Church in Harrison has opened a diaper pantry for those in need. The church is shown on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

The Rev. John Bailey will be the first to admit it wasn't his idea to open up a part of the Anglican church he leads in Harrison for a diaper pantry.

“I'm just not a guy that comes up with good ideas,” he said.

However, Bailey said, he knows a good idea when he sees one.

On Saturday, Bailey and a collection of lay leaders and volunteers from Christ Our Hope Anglican Church organized the first session of what will be an ongoing effort to distribute diapers to local parents in need.

Bailey said though it isn't an original idea — rather one he borrowed from fellow Anglican leader the Rev. David Wilson of The Anglican Parish of Christ The Redeemer in Canonsburg — the success of a diaper pantry there was enough to convince him to give it a try.

About a dozen parents had stopped in to collect 25 diapers and a package of baby wipes by the time volunteers collected signs and closed up shop at the pantry on Saturday, but Bailey said the slow showing isn't a bad sign, considering it was their first day.

Bailey said that when Wilson launched his service it was attended by as few as four parents, but it has grown to be a major part of that congregation's identity.

“It seemed like it really gave their church a cause to rally behind,” he said.

Natasha Dickey of Harrison is one parent who took the church up on the offer. A mother of two, Dickey said the church's diaper pantry came to her attention through another parent who had already picked up diapers.

Dickey said the program helps.

“It's awesome,” she said. “Diapers are expensive, so this is great.”

The benefit of giving out diapers is twofold, Bailey said. First, it allows the church to respond to the needs in the community.

“We know parts of our community live well below the poverty level. So we have a chance to help them if we can and spread some of God's love,” he said.

Further, Bailey said the pantry offers them a chance to connect with young families they wouldn't otherwise encounter.

“This is an opportunity to expose ourselves to young families, to see if they would like to come grow spiritually with us,” he said.

Kim Brannock, a warden with the church, said part of the idea is to follow through on the message of Christ.

“I feel that as a Christian, you have to have a purpose,” she said. “This is about giving back and spreading God's word.”

The pantry will continue to operate on the second Saturday of every month, Bailey said, until need or interest run out. Soon, if donations hold out, Bailey said they hope to increase the allotment of diapers to 50 per visit.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

