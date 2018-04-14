Kittanning man's body found in Allegheny River in Blawnox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A body found floating in the Allegheny River in Blawnox on Thursday has been identified as that of a Kittanning man who allegedly fled from police in early December.

According to Allegheny County police, John Paul Harrison was found near Sycamore Island before 7:30 p.m. Harrison, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of Harrison's death are under investigation.

Also unknown is where Harrison has been since Dec. 3, when, according to court documents, he fled from police in Kittanning before crashing his car and disappearing on foot.

A felony charge of fleeing or eluding, as well as related charges, was filed with District Judge James Owen's Kittanning office Dec. 8, but Harrison never appeared to answer those charges.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.