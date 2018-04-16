Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Traffic jams persist from Route 28, Allegheny River Blvd. crashes

Chuck Biedka and Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Traffic backs up along the Hulton Bridge in Oakmont following accidents on Route 28 and Allegheny River Boulevard on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Traffic backs up along the Hulton Bridge in Oakmont following accidents on Route 28 and Allegheny River Boulevard on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Traffic is stacked up along Route 28 in Harmar after an accident near RIDC Park on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Traffic is stacked up along Route 28 in Harmar after an accident near RIDC Park on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Updated 22 hours ago

Three accidents this morning continue to snarl traffic along Route 28 and Allegheny River Boulevard.

Just before 8 a.m. at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Route 28 near RIDC Park and Exit 10. State police are investigating. No serious injuries were reported, police said.

Just after 7:30 a.m., dispatchers say, an accident was reported along Allegheny River Boulevard at Washington Boulevard. That accident was cleared by about 8:30 a.m. but another accident at Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills and Allegheny River Boulevard was still active as of 8:50 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.

Dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of injuries, but medics were called to both scenes.

Chuck Biedka and Madasyn Czebiniak are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

