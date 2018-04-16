Traffic jams persist from Route 28, Allegheny River Blvd. crashes
Three accidents this morning continue to snarl traffic along Route 28 and Allegheny River Boulevard.
Just before 8 a.m. at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Route 28 near RIDC Park and Exit 10. State police are investigating. No serious injuries were reported, police said.
Just after 7:30 a.m., dispatchers say, an accident was reported along Allegheny River Boulevard at Washington Boulevard. That accident was cleared by about 8:30 a.m. but another accident at Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills and Allegheny River Boulevard was still active as of 8:50 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.
Dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of injuries, but medics were called to both scenes.
