Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick delays zoning variance for proposed O'Reilly Auto Parts store

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
O'Reilly Auto Parts is interested in moving into the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St. in Cheswick. The borough's planning commission will review the company's plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
The Cheswick zoning hearing board has delayed its decision on whether to allow a zoning variance for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

The store is proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

The zoning board met April 12 to consider a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 36 to 30 spaces and a variance to increase the proposed size of the buildings sign from 50 square feet to 59.43 square feet.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said, after review, the sign size was not an issue.

Fitzgerald said the zoning board didn't make a decision on the parking spaces because they wanted more time to review the plans.

The board will meet again in the next 45 days to reconsider the request, but that meeting hasn't been scheduled.

The borough's planning commission recommended the company seek the variances after reviewing the plans on Feb. 5.

O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states. There's one in Harrison and they are also proposing one in New Kensington.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

