New Kensington police identify Sunoco robbery suspect

New Kensington police say they know the name of an armed man who took money from the Sunoco in the 200 block of Freeport Street in the city's Parnassus section on Sunday evening.

“The man walked into the store at about 7 p.m., brandished a knife and demanded the clerk to open the cash register,” New Kensington Det. Sgt. James Horwatt said.

He said the robber got about $200 and fled on foot toward the Parnassus neighborhood.

The robber was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He has a slim build and is about 5 feet-8 inches tall.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Later, the department announced on its Facebook page that the suspect had been identified, but his name was not released. No additional information was available Monday night.

Anyone with information about the robbery is to call police at 724-339-7533 or 911.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.