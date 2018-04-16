Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man facing shooting, drug charges

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, April 16, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
A New Kensington man fired a handgun at a fireplace during a dispute with several people early Sunday along Kimball Avenue, city police allege.

Robert Allan White, 49, of Kimball Avenue, was arrested just before 4 a.m. Sunday and is in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing.

According to an affidavit, police received a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving a gun. Also, a woman inside the residence allegedly sent a Facebook message asking for help.

New Kensington police, assisted by Lower Burrell officers, found White outside talking with two women.

One victim told police that White had been drinking and that someone was “trying to get him.”

White was armed with two handguns at the time, the woman alleged.

She said White fired two shots at a wall and then allegedly turned around to say she was next.

White allegedly took the woman's cell phone.

She told police she ran upstairs, locked a door, and used an iPad to send a message for help.

According to the affidavit, police found one hole in the metal plate covering a fireplace.

In a side yard, police say they found a .38 caliber revolver with two empty rounds and some loaded cartridges. Police said they also found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the yard.

That gun had an altered serial number, police said.

Police said they found 12 packets of cocaine on White along with about $580 and two cell phones.

According to police, in 2015 White pleaded guilty to a drug charge, was sentenced to probation, and not allowed to have guns.

He is facing three felonies for allegedly having guns when he is prohibited from doing so, having one with an altered serial number, having a stolen gun, and having cocaine with intent to distribute.

White is also accused of making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

