Highlands, Penn-Trafford 'Grease' casts get together

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They got together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.

Highlands and Penn-Trafford high schools both staged productions of “Grease” for their spring musicals. They were brought together by a 1990 Highlands graduate, Janine Kucinski Hribal, who performed in her school's 1990 production of “Grease,” and whose daughter, Morgan Bruni, was in the Penn-Trafford cast this year.

Hribal was one of six Highlands alumni who made cameo appearances in this year's production of the school version of the musical, made famous by the 1978 movie featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John . She and Highlands director Michael Zeiler worked to bring the Highlands and Penn-Trafford casts together.

About 22 Penn-Trafford cast members attended the Highlands production on March 10 in Harrison, while about 66 cast members from Highlands attended the Penn-Trafford performance on April 14 in Penn Township, Highlands spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.

“This was such a phenomenal opportunity for our students and a great way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ‘Grease' movie,” Zeiler said. “Both casts truly brought the magic of musical theater to life. To inspire a generation of students through music is an irreplaceable blessing.”

Hribal, who was also the hair and makeup coordinator for the Penn-Trafford musical, said seeing the students from both high schools on stage together “felt like my past, present and future all collided at once!

“It was awesome to see theater bring so many people together,” she said. “Two worlds, one family.”

A photo gallery of the two casts together on Saturday at Penn-Trafford is available on the Highlands School District's website .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.