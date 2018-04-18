Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge 1st-, 2nd-graders release brook trout into Kiski River on field trip

Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Volunteer Ben Petrosky helps Heath Girt, 6, with his casting skills during the Trout in the Classroom Program at the Roaring Run Watershed Trail on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Ben Petrosky helps Heath Girt, 6, with his casting skills during the Trout in the Classroom Program at the Roaring Run Watershed Trail on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Fingerling brook trout, raised by students in the first and second grades at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School, surface in a transporting cooler before being released in a tributary along the Roaring Run Watershed Trail in Kiski Township on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Fingerling brook trout, raised by students in the first and second grades at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School, surface in a transporting cooler before being released in a tributary along the Roaring Run Watershed Trail in Kiski Township on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Apollo-Ridge science teacher Mike Saxion works with his first- and second-grade students at the entomologist station during the release of fingerling trout as part of the Trout in the Classroom program on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge science teacher Mike Saxion works with his first- and second-grade students at the entomologist station during the release of fingerling trout as part of the Trout in the Classroom program on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Apollo-Ridge student Lukas Harmon holds a Golden Stone Fly caught in a seine net during a Trout In the Classroom Program on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge student Lukas Harmon holds a Golden Stone Fly caught in a seine net during a Trout In the Classroom Program on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Apollo-Ridge science teacher Mike Saxion helps students stir up the creek bed so a volunteer can seine the water, capturing food that the fingerling trout will dine on once released, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The activity was part of the Trout in the Classroom program.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge science teacher Mike Saxion helps students stir up the creek bed so a volunteer can seine the water, capturing food that the fingerling trout will dine on once released, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The activity was part of the Trout in the Classroom program.

Updated 6 hours ago

Things got fishy for first- and second-grade students from Apollo-Ridge Elementary School this week.

Mike Saxion's science and social studies classes participated in a trout release field trip Wednesday, releasing more than 150 fingerling brook trout raised in Saxion's classroom aquarium into Roaring Run, a tributary flowing into the Kiski River near the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township.

Saxion implemented the national Trout in the Classroom program for his students three years ago, with a goal of fulfilling a life cycles curriculum requirement and exposing his students to real hands-on outdoor teaching lessons.

Saxion, an avid trout fisherman, said raising trout has been popular with his students and he will continue the program "until I retire."

The five-month curriculum begins each November as Saxion and his students welcome more than 200 brook trout eggs to their new temporary home — Saxion's 150-gallon classroom aquarium.

The fertilized eggs are provided from a hatchery in central Pennsylvania.

Brook trout are a native Pennsylvania coldwater species and the official state fish.

The eggs start off floating in a basket inside the tank. The water is maintained at a constant 53 degrees.

"Our goal is to get (the hatchlings) to 3 1⁄2 inches in length," Saxion said. "We release the trout in mid-April each year with a field trip."

Raising trout from egg to fingerling teaches the students about water quality, life cycles and the scientific method, Saxion said.

Not all of the 200-plus fertilized eggs develop to fingerling status, but this year more than 150 swam around briskly in a large cooler awaiting their release.

"When the eggs first hatch, they feed off of the attached egg sac. Some of the kids are grossed out by that," Saxion said.

After about two weeks, the trout graduate to a fine powder-like food and, when they get larger, trout food pellets are introduced.

Students were responsible for daily temperature measurements, monitoring pH and ammonia levels with test kits, biweekly 20-gallon water changes to the tank and recording data in their individual life-cycle notebooks.

Volunteer Garry Clouner taught students the basics of casting a fly rod during Wednesday's field trip, sponsored and funded through a $400 donation from Armstrong County's Arrowhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

"This program is all about dropping the videos and getting outside," Clouner said. "For a lot of these kids, this is new to them."

Arrowhead Trout Unlimited provided the aquarium and chiller to keep the water comfy for trout. "This is a free program (for the district)," Saxion said.

Saxion said the feedback from his students is enthusiastic.

"This sparks an interest for them. Many of the students want to go and fish for trout, and it gives them the willingness to explore," he said.

First-grader Isabella Stefaniak helped release a single 3-inch trout fingerling with a student partner.

"I hope my fish stays alive, and I hope he is eating right now," Isabella said. "Mr. Saxion is fun and takes us outside a lot for teaching."

Students rotated in groups, led by their homeroom teachers, spending time at nine separate trout-themed learning stations during the four-hour field trip that included a picnic lunch.

First-grader McKenzie Shannon released a trout and said she likes to fish with her dad.

"I liked watching the trout grow," McKenzie said. "My fish is swimming in the wild now."

Learning stations included individual trout release, fishing pole preparation, learning to cast a fly rod, a predator-vs.-prey game, fly-tying demos and water quality testing.

Second-grader Daizha Baker was brave enough to hold a golden stone fly during an entomology (study of insects) station. Students caught aquatic animals from the creek under the direction of Saxion.

"It felt slimy and weird," she said. Daizha said her trout lessons have been "way better than learning in a book," and she wonders where her trout from last year's release is these days.

"I learn better this way — actually doing stuff outside."

"The students are building on their (trout) foundation learned in first grade and expanding and building their knowledge during second grade, and we follow up with a written 'experience' story and illustration lesson," second-grade teacher Richelle Gourley said.

Saxion completed a one-day Trout in the Classroom certification course in State College, and said the program fits in perfectly with his curriculum requirement of teaching life cycles.

"The kids love it — the exposure to the outdoors and the raising of the trout. The kids get attached to them, and some of them don't want to see (the fish) go," Saxion said.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

click me