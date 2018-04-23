Freeport Area breaks out the checkbook for summer repairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport Area School District will repave its high school track and improve bleachers at its stadium this year.

The school board approved $225,000 for the track.

“It will be the first time to repave it in 23 years,” school board member Michael J. Huth said. “It hasn't been touched and the work is three years past due.”

The board also approved spending about $29,000 to improve free-standing bleachers and install fencing under the bleachers at the stadium.

The board was concerned that young students frequently run under the bleachers despite the hazard of metal bars hanging down. It's a safety and liability issue, the board decided.

The money will be taken from the school district's capital budget.

The board agreed to spend about $200,000 to replace desks, tables and similar furniture at the high school.

Other expenditures the school board approved this month:

• $40,000 to replace a walk-in cooler and freezer at the high school

• $70,000 to purchase and install window blinds

• Almost $40,000 for 11 maintenance supply contracts

• $15,000 to seal a skylight and replace a window at Buffalo Elementary School

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.