Freeport delays vote to allow five new XTO gas wells

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

The Freeport Zoning Board delayed a decision on XTO Energy's request to install a natural gas well pad in the upper portion of the borough.

XTO Energy, based in Warrendale, asked for a usage variance on land zoned suburban-residential. Freeport currently allows drilling only in industrial areas.

XTO wants to install five wells on a 300 foot by 400 foot area on what was formerly the Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course.

On the pad would be four Marcellus shale wells and one Utica well.

After about 70 minutes of testimony, zoning board Chairwoman Sheryl Martinetti said there was just too much information to digest, including a booklet distributed to zoning officials by Attorney Shawn Gallagher, representing XTO. Martinetti is also awaiting an emergency plan for the site which could come as early as Friday.

“If we go through the information, we can make a better decision,” Martinetti said. No date has been set for the next zoning board meeting, but Martinetti said the board could ask for another hearing.

If approved, XTO would like to start pad work in May and build an access road from the end of Mill Street Extension to the pad site.

“June is our target to begin,” Gallagher said. “We'd finish in October, and after a short break, begin producing in the first quarter of 2019. It's a great site, it's very isolated.”

Water for the fracking procedures would be drawn from nearby Buffalo Creek.

The property's owner, Gary Nese, plans to build at least 300 homes on 241 acres near the site. But homeowners won't be able to see the wells and a buffer, such as pine trees, would be built on the side of the well pad that faces the proposed residences, according to Nese and XTO representatives.

Zoning board member and Freeport Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Steve Warheit expressed several concerns, including access to the well site in an emergency.

“If something happens, I need to get my team there,” Warheit said. “We need to have a water supply, and I need to know when training my members will take place.”

Nese said a pump house from the former golf course could be utilized and XTO officials said on-site training for Freeport emergency personnel would be planned.

Freeport native Erica Peiffer, a Harrison resident, said she loves Freeport and would like to move back into the community, but has a number of health and environmental concerns.

“I'm outraged that it would be built so close to the community park,” Peiffer said. “There are serious health concerns and there's evidence to support that.”

XTO officials also said they would schedule truck trips through the borough around school bus schedules and added that all necessary permitting has been obtained.

George Guido is a freelance writer.