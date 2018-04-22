West Deer voters to weigh in on changes to makeup of township supervisors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What it means: Do you want to be able to communicate with township officials via the internet to be able to speak at meetings?

Question 3: Shall Article IV of the West Deer Home Rule Charter be amended to allow for modern forms of electronic communications and public participation, as more fully described in the West Deer Ordinance No. 421?

What it means: Do you want to keep electing supervisors the same way you have been, but reduce the number from seven to five?

Question 2: Shall Article III of the West Deer Township Home Rule Charter be amended to reduce the number of at-large Township Supervisors from seven to five members, effective the first day of January 2020, as more fully described in West Deer Ordinance No. 419?

What it means: Do you want to have five supervisors instead of seven? Do you want four of those five supervisors to be elected by a district based on where they live with the fifth elected from anywhere in the township?

Question 1: Shall Article III of the West Deer Township Home Rule Charter be amended to reduce the number of Township Supervisors from seven to five members, and to establish four representative districts with one at-large position, effective the first day of January 2020, as more fully described in West Deer Ordinance No. 419?

Below is exactly how the questions will appear on the May 15 ballot followed by a simple explanation. They will be “yes” or “no” questions. If residents want no changes, they can vote no on each one to keep everything the way it currently is.

West Deer residents will get to decide next month if they want to make changes to the number of township supervisors and how they are elected.

Voters will choose whether to reduce the number of supervisors from seven to five, and whether the supervisors will be elected at-large — as they currently are — or by geographical districts. The township would be divided into four voting districts, with a fifth supervisor elected at-large.

The township's home rule charter review board recommended a referendum on the proposed changes. The board is made up of four residents, three supervisors, the township manager, township solicitor and a representative from the governor's office.

The board met over the past two years and reviewed the charter for any needed updates or changes.

After reviewing the charter and comparing West Deer to neighboring townships, board members decided to recommend letting residents decide how they would like to see their officials elected.

“One thing that everyone did agree on was that seven seemed too many for a township of our size,” said Brandon Forbes, resident and member of the committee.

Forbes said if West Deer wasn't a community with a home rule charter, it would operate under the second class township code that only allows three supervisors.

The township is about 30 square miles, much of it rural, with about 12,000 people.

“The conclusion was that five members might make government more efficient,” Forbes said. “By keeping five, we're still more than what the state would require us to have.”

Forbes said changing from at-large to voting districts would make for a more even playing field for people who want to run for supervisor.

“There has been historically some tension — some folks feel only one part of the township gets representation,” he said.

With districts, all residents would have a supervisor representing their geographic area, plus one at-large supervisor that would represent the whole township.

“That was sort of a compromise,” he said. “When you have four districts and one (supervisor) at-large, everybody gets to vote for two.”

West Deer supervisors voted 5-2 in January to put the questions on the May ballot. Gerry Vaerewyck and Joyce Romig voted no.

“I really like at-large,” Vaerewyck said. “I've talked with supervisors in other areas. When you go to districts, you only have to worry about your own little area.”

But he worries about what would happen if the township goes to districts and no one runs from one of the districts. That supervisor would then be appointed by the board instead of elected by the residents.

Forbes said he feels like the opposite would happen — that more people would be encouraged to run because they aren't competing against the entire township, but only their district. They might not feel as intimidated to run.

If voters decide they want to go with the four districts with one at- large, the district would be created based on population.

“The state helps oversee in conjunction with county board of election,” Forbes said.

A third question that will be on the ballot will be to update the rules for speaking at meetings and adds electronic communications for things like agendas, meeting minutes and announcements.

Township Manager Daniel Mator encourages residents to visit the township's website, www.westdeertownship.com, for more information or call him with any questions before voting at 724-265-3680.

Officials worry the wording on the ballot could be confusing, so they want to make sure residents go into the voting booth prepared.

“We want to get as much information to the public as possible,” Mator said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. Freelance writer George Guido contributed to this report.