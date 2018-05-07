Leechburg close to ruling on fate of Finley the potbellied pig

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Finley, a mostly white potbellied pig with black eyebrow-like markings, soon won't have anything to squeal about, his owners hope.

Leechburg officials appear to be ready to pass an ordinance allowing Finley, who at almost age 2 and weighs about 50 pounds, to stay in the borough with his human family. A meeting on the matter is scheduled for May 15.

Finley lives in a Second Avenue house with newlyweds Cody and Destiney Griffith and their two energetic dogs.

Last fall, after someone filed a complaint, borough officials told the couple to find a new home for the Juliana potbellied pig.

The couple was devastated.

“We canceled our honeymoon trip and gave up $2,000. There was no refund. I didn't care,” Destiney Griffith said. “We love our Finley.”

“Here we are getting married, buying a house and pets and this happens,” Cody Griffith said.In October, the couple was told the pig could stay until the council looked at its ordinance and decided what to do.

After Finley's tale made local headlines, the mayor and council decided more leeway might be necessary. They sought a fair resolution while still protecting the health, safety and welfare of residents, members said.

Since then, the ordinance was rewritten by Solicitor James Favero.

“In the old ordinance, you could have this and this and you can't have any of these,” he said. The updated ordinance is “more of a regulatory ordinance than a prohibitive ordinance.”

Among other things, the ordinance describes necessary cleanup rules and what is allowed and what isn't within specified distances from neighbors.Councilmen Chuck Pascal and Christian Vaccaro made minor tweaks to the proposal and gave it back to Favero. It is that version that is scheduled for a vote May 15.

“He qualifies as a household pet,” Pascal said.

Councilman and former mayor Tony Roppolo said he is “still neutral” and will wait until the ordinance gets a final look by Favero.

“It's a good ordinance as revised,” said Councilwoman Nancy Bono, who said she will vote yes.

“I support the measure,” said Vaccaro.

Other council members weren't available for comment.Mayor Wayne Dobos won't vote on the ordinance unless there is a tied vote. But he had concerns.

“I think it will open up a can of worms,” he said. “Will miniature horses and cows be kept as pets?”

Dobos could veto the ordinance but he hasn't said if he would take that stance.

A veto could be overridden by one vote more than a simple majority.

Finley is a Juliana pig, the smallest of miniature pigs.

They usually weigh 15 to 50 pounds, and stand about 8 to 16 inches tall, according to breeder websites.

Finley easily fits inside a large dog crate.

Like a dog, he is placed on a leash when walking outside.

Last week, he climbed on the couch with the Griffiths to watch the Penguins playoff games.

Destiney Griffith grew up in an equestrian family and showed a horse in Indiana.

“I always wanted a pig, but my grandfather said, ‘No. We're a horse family' so that was it,” she said.

When she started to date Cody, who lived in the Apollo area, she soon learned he also liked potbellies.

“His mother had gotten one and it was so cute,” said Griffith, who teachers children with autism at a private school.

Finley looks heavier than he actually weighs because he has such short legs.

His stringy, light brown semi-coiled tail reveals Finley's mood.

“He's just like a dog,” Destiney Griffith said. “If it's tucked between his legs, he's frightened.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.