Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Volunteers mark Earth Day by cleaning Harrison Hills Park

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Ivan Guo, 14, loads leaves into a wheelbarrow along with Caleb George, 11, and other volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ivan Guo, 14, loads leaves into a wheelbarrow along with Caleb George, 11, and other volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Caleb Bower, 13, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps to clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Caleb Bower, 13, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps to clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Zachary George, 12, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Zachary George, 12, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Michael Duceour, 13, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Michael Duceour, 13, a volunteer from Boy Scout Troop 553 of Leechburg, helps clean up leaves and debris from around the Environmental Learning Center as part of an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

Updated 4 hours ago

Sometimes Mother Nature needs to be pampered.

On Saturday, she was treated to a proverbial "spa day" by volunteers armed with wheelbarrows, garden gloves, shears and rakes who cleaned up the Environmental Learning Center and Outdoor Classroom at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

The annual clean up was hosted by Friends of Harrison Hills Park, a volunteer group that runs the park's learning centers, hosts field trips and organizes community programs.

The group has been around since 2005. It hosts two clean up days a year — one in the fall and one in the spring. The spring clean up usually coincides with Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

Susan Goughler, the group's chairwoman, said it's important to keep the park clean so people will want to visit and enjoy what it has to offer.

"We certainly want it to be aesthetically pleasing for people to come in," she said. "We want it to be safe so that when people come and play in these lovely spaces or hike on the trails, they can do so knowing that they're going to be safe in doing that. We try to keep it as safe as possible."

"We also want people to come here and have a wonderful experience. They might want to spend more time outdoors. They might want to come with their kids more and have the kids get used to being outdoors, and be comfortable with it, and see that there are really fun things to do here."

About 50 people signed up for Saturday's event, including local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Most spent their time in the Outdoor Classroom, weeding, raking and cleaning out debris such as dead leaves and twigs.

The Boy Scouts were attentive with their individual tasks, but were at one point distracted by a curious little snake that popped up in a leaf pile.

"Ah!" one boy yelled, jumping back as another boy gently picked up the snake.

"Now release him into the wild," another boy said, pointing toward the woods.

Inside the Environmental Learning Center, which is a converted farmhouse, Donna Smith dusted off the interactive displays.

Smith, 43, of Harrison, has volunteered with the group for more than a year and was recently asked along with her husband, Dan, to join the group's council.

"We like bringing our girls up here. We enjoy the park," Smith said. "I have a Girl Scout troop. I've actually brought them up and we've used the Environmental Center for a meeting. We like to come up and help take care of it, keep it running. And we try to get the kids involved in community service."

Jim and Sue Bires of Lower Burrell have volunteered with several local organizations, but never with Friends of Harrison Hills Park.

Sue Bires, 67, said they read about the need for spring clean up volunteers and wanted to help.

"I used to always come up here with my friend and just hike everywhere," she said. "I just love this park. It's beautiful."

Goughler said events like the one Saturday help teach children how to be good stewards of the park, and that its upkeep is the community's responsibility.

"They come up here and they're camping in this park, they come up for programs, but with that comes a responsibility of helping to keep this place a healthy, a well-taken care of place that the whole community can enjoy," she said. "If the whole community is enjoying it, then the whole community really needs to give back."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me