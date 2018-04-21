Volunteers mark Earth Day by cleaning Harrison Hills Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes Mother Nature needs to be pampered.

On Saturday, she was treated to a proverbial "spa day" by volunteers armed with wheelbarrows, garden gloves, shears and rakes who cleaned up the Environmental Learning Center and Outdoor Classroom at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

The annual clean up was hosted by Friends of Harrison Hills Park, a volunteer group that runs the park's learning centers, hosts field trips and organizes community programs.

The group has been around since 2005. It hosts two clean up days a year — one in the fall and one in the spring. The spring clean up usually coincides with Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

Susan Goughler, the group's chairwoman, said it's important to keep the park clean so people will want to visit and enjoy what it has to offer.

"We certainly want it to be aesthetically pleasing for people to come in," she said. "We want it to be safe so that when people come and play in these lovely spaces or hike on the trails, they can do so knowing that they're going to be safe in doing that. We try to keep it as safe as possible."

"We also want people to come here and have a wonderful experience. They might want to spend more time outdoors. They might want to come with their kids more and have the kids get used to being outdoors, and be comfortable with it, and see that there are really fun things to do here."

About 50 people signed up for Saturday's event, including local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Most spent their time in the Outdoor Classroom, weeding, raking and cleaning out debris such as dead leaves and twigs.

The Boy Scouts were attentive with their individual tasks, but were at one point distracted by a curious little snake that popped up in a leaf pile.

"Ah!" one boy yelled, jumping back as another boy gently picked up the snake.

"Now release him into the wild," another boy said, pointing toward the woods.

Inside the Environmental Learning Center, which is a converted farmhouse, Donna Smith dusted off the interactive displays.

Smith, 43, of Harrison, has volunteered with the group for more than a year and was recently asked along with her husband, Dan, to join the group's council.

"We like bringing our girls up here. We enjoy the park," Smith said. "I have a Girl Scout troop. I've actually brought them up and we've used the Environmental Center for a meeting. We like to come up and help take care of it, keep it running. And we try to get the kids involved in community service."

Jim and Sue Bires of Lower Burrell have volunteered with several local organizations, but never with Friends of Harrison Hills Park.

Sue Bires, 67, said they read about the need for spring clean up volunteers and wanted to help.

"I used to always come up here with my friend and just hike everywhere," she said. "I just love this park. It's beautiful."

Goughler said events like the one Saturday help teach children how to be good stewards of the park, and that its upkeep is the community's responsibility.

"They come up here and they're camping in this park, they come up for programs, but with that comes a responsibility of helping to keep this place a healthy, a well-taken care of place that the whole community can enjoy," she said. "If the whole community is enjoying it, then the whole community really needs to give back."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.