$40K to $45K could be saved with sewage change, Harmar supervisor says

Harmar supervisors are taking a cue from a neighboring community to save the township money on sewage treatment.

Supervisor Bob Seibert estimates the township could save $40,000 to $45,000 per year by treating water used to backwash the water plant's filters and discharging it to the Allegheny River.

Currently, that water is sent to the Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority treatment plant. That increases the township's flow to the plant which, in turn, increases what it pays for sewage treatment.

“I think it would be good for the community as a whole because it would put the discharge into the river instead of having it go to the plant and be treated,” Seibert said. “It is basically clean water.”

Seibert pointed out that Springdale Borough is now treating backwash water and putting it into the river. Officials there expect to save about $200,000 per year in sewage costs.

A resident asked Seibert what that would do in regard to residents' water rates.

“It will not lower your water rates but it is a mitigating factor that won't increase your water rates,” he replied. “There is no reason to put that water into a sanitary system.”

He said that can be easily done by tapping into a 60-inch stormwater line that runs through nearby Couch Alley near the water plant and carries stormwater running down Low Grade Road to the river.

The supervisors agreed to have township engineer Matt Pitsch look into it to see if it could be done.

“We believe it is a pretty big home run for everybody,” Seibert said.

Treatment plant expansion to get bigger

In a related matter, Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said the sanitary authority contacted the township in regard to increasing the capacity even more through the planned sewage plant upgrade.

Biermeyer said a letter from the authority noted the impact of consistent rainy and snowy weather in the area since January. He said the normal daily flows into the plant jumped from 6.1 million gallons to 6.9 million gallons as a result and prompted the authority to reconsider the planned capacity.

What it proposes to do now is bump the planned increase in maximum capacity from 7.2 million gallons per day to 8 million gallons.

According to Biermeyer, it will not have a major impact on the cost of the project.

“We would just go to bigger pipes and increase the size of the facilities (treatment ponds) within the plant,” he said. “It's not like they are adding pipes and acquiring property.”

“I feel the increase is warranted due to the hard data on the sewage flows at the plant,” Pitsch said, when asked for his assessment. “Increasing the capacity is only a good thing.”

The supervisors agreed and voted to support the authority's proposal.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.