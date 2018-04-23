Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

$40K to $45K could be saved with sewage change, Harmar supervisor says

Tom Yerace | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:15 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Harmar supervisors are taking a cue from a neighboring community to save the township money on sewage treatment.

Supervisor Bob Seibert estimates the township could save $40,000 to $45,000 per year by treating water used to backwash the water plant's filters and discharging it to the Allegheny River.

Currently, that water is sent to the Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority treatment plant. That increases the township's flow to the plant which, in turn, increases what it pays for sewage treatment.

“I think it would be good for the community as a whole because it would put the discharge into the river instead of having it go to the plant and be treated,” Seibert said. “It is basically clean water.”

Seibert pointed out that Springdale Borough is now treating backwash water and putting it into the river. Officials there expect to save about $200,000 per year in sewage costs.

A resident asked Seibert what that would do in regard to residents' water rates.

“It will not lower your water rates but it is a mitigating factor that won't increase your water rates,” he replied. “There is no reason to put that water into a sanitary system.”

He said that can be easily done by tapping into a 60-inch stormwater line that runs through nearby Couch Alley near the water plant and carries stormwater running down Low Grade Road to the river.

The supervisors agreed to have township engineer Matt Pitsch look into it to see if it could be done.

“We believe it is a pretty big home run for everybody,” Seibert said.

Treatment plant expansion to get bigger

In a related matter, Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said the sanitary authority contacted the township in regard to increasing the capacity even more through the planned sewage plant upgrade.

Biermeyer said a letter from the authority noted the impact of consistent rainy and snowy weather in the area since January. He said the normal daily flows into the plant jumped from 6.1 million gallons to 6.9 million gallons as a result and prompted the authority to reconsider the planned capacity.

What it proposes to do now is bump the planned increase in maximum capacity from 7.2 million gallons per day to 8 million gallons.

According to Biermeyer, it will not have a major impact on the cost of the project.

“We would just go to bigger pipes and increase the size of the facilities (treatment ponds) within the plant,” he said. “It's not like they are adding pipes and acquiring property.”

“I feel the increase is warranted due to the hard data on the sewage flows at the plant,” Pitsch said, when asked for his assessment. “Increasing the capacity is only a good thing.”

The supervisors agreed and voted to support the authority's proposal.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me