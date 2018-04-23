West Deer school helps get Every Kid Healthy with run/walk, fair
East Union Intermediate School in West Deer will host a “Laps for Learning” run and walk and a school health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to celebrate Every Kid Healthy week. Healthy snacks and prizes will be during the event, which is part of an ongoing school grant provided by Action for Healthy Kids and funded by ALDI for the 2017-18 school year.
East Union is using its grant to create a healthier learning environment by adding physical activity equipment and opportunities before and after school for students, expanding its PE program, and hosting healthy foods taste tests to introduce students to new foods.
Launched by Action for Healthy Kids in 2013, Every Kid Healthy Week is an annual observance held the last week of April that shines a spotlight on the efforts of schools to improve the health and wellness of their students.
