Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Volunteers pitch in to clean up Harrison for Earth Day

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Carmine Montemurro, 58, of Fawn, places garbage in a trash bag held open by his daughter Adriana, of Fawn, during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Carmine Montemurro, 58, of Fawn, places garbage in a trash bag held open by his daughter Adriana, of Fawn, during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Carmine Montemurro, 58, of Fawn, picks up garbage on the side of Springhill Road in Harrison during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Carmine Montemurro, 58, of Fawn, picks up garbage on the side of Springhill Road in Harrison during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Sheri Cieslinski, 55, of Harrison, picks up garbage on the side of Springhill Road during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune Review
Sheri Cieslinski, 55, of Harrison, picks up garbage on the side of Springhill Road during Harrison's road cleanup event on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Ken Crisafio appreciates the people who spent time Saturday cleaning up Harrison's roadways and making the township a more beautiful place to live.

"What can I tell you about people who are spending a nice Saturday afternoon picking up garbage and dragging tires up?" he said. "Those are special people."

Crisafio is the head of the township's Earth Day Committee, which sponsored a township-wide road clean up.

About 100 people participated, targeting litter along Pleasantville Road, Karns Road, Argonne Drive, Vermont Avenue, Springhill Road, Hemlock Street and River Road.

Among the items collected were tires, cigarette butts, soda and beer bottles and cans, and fast food cups and lids.

"I used to drive this hill every day, and it's disgusting," Sheri Cieslinski said as she picked up trash along Springhill Road. "It's a shame what people are throwing out here."

This is the second time Harrison has hosted a township-wide clean up, Crisafio said. He said he was pleased with the turnout.

"We started a couple years ago with adopting Pleasantville Road...," he said. "That kind of evolved into doing a township-wide clean up starting last year."

Cieslinski participated in the road clean up for the first time on Saturday. She said she volunteered because it seemed like a good cause.

"My husband's done it once or twice," the 55-year-old Harrison resident said. "I just thought it would be a good idea to get out and help clean up a little bit."

Norb Cieslinski, 67, was born and raised in Harrison. He said he participated because it bothers him to see his town in such poor condition.

"Rather than talk about it and complain about it, at least I can do something here to benefit the good of the community," he said. "I always was taught that if you don't have at least a solution to present then don't complain."

The Montemurro family of Fawn also thought helping clean up would be a good idea.

"We figured it's something to do," Carmine Montemurro, 58, said of himself, wife Michele, 49, and daughter Adriana, 12. "Community service is good for all of us."

Crisafio said PennDOT will pick up the trash the volunteers collected along the state roads, and the township will take care of the garbage on the local roads.

The tires will be taken and recycled by Highland Tire, he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

Related Content
Harrison Hills Park gets Earth Day makeover 
Sometimes Mother Nature needs to be pampered. On Saturday, she was treated to a proverbial "spa day" by volunteers armed with wheelbarrows, garden gloves, shears and ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me