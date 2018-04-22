Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell schools among country's best for music education

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 6:27 p.m.

For the second year in a row, the Burrell School District has been recognized as one of the best communities for music education by the NAMM Foundation.

Burrell was one of 583 school districts across the nation to receive a “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the nonprofit, which advances active participation in music education by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

Burrell Music Department Chairman Brian Querry said the district is honored to receive the designation, which is given to communities that demonstrate an outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“Over the past three to four years, we have worked to update our curriculum (with the Arts Education Collaborative from Pittsburgh) and increase opportunities and experiences for students,” Querry said in an e-mail. “I think receiving this award has helped create a greater sense of pride for our students, and garnered us quite a bit of recognition not only in our community, but in our region, as well.”

Some of those highlights and recognitions include:

• Students performing at college and professional sporting events

• Students presenting their work at state conferences

• Hosting countywide and multi-county band and choral festivals

• Bringing in professional musicians to work with students

Querry said the music department has received great support from district administration, the school board, school staff, parents, and the community, and is looking forward to continuing the tradition of music education excellence.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

