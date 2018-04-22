New Kensington crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift man was injured Sunday night when he crashed his motorcycle near a New Kensington shopping plaza, police said.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. near the Giant Eagle along Tarentum Bridge Road.

Police at the scene said the motorcycle was headed into New Kensington from Tarentum, and the driver had been attempting to make a left hand turn into the plaza when his exhaust pipe broke and hit the ground, causing him to wreck.

The victim, who is his early 20s, was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

Police said the victim was the only person on the bike and had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The scene was cleared about 8:30 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.