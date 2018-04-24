Leechburg Unification Day to be replaced with 'Loving Kindness'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg's Unification Day won't happen in May but another event appears to be gaining momentum.

Hank Commodore of Leechburg said he and others are working on a youth day for May 11.

The “Get on Board with Loving Kindness” event will be similar to one that Commodore has held in New Kensington, Vandergrift and, more recently, in Harmar.

“About 600 attend there two Sundays ago at Zone 28. It was fantastic,” he said.

He said details about the Leechburg youth “Loving Kindness” day will be released soon.

Leechburg Area School District Superintendent Tiffany Nix said students on May 11 will take part and wear “Get on Board with Loving Kindness” T-shirts. Details are being worked out.

Meanwhile, organizer Sherry Jackson Price said people didn't step forward to kickoff the Unification Day.

She knows about organization and the community.Price is coordinating Leechburg's annual Pink Day on the third Saturday in September, which celebrates women who have fought cancer or are battling it and raises money for breast cancer research. The borough's seventh annual Pink Day will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 on Market Street.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.