Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Unification Day to be replaced with 'Loving Kindness'

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Hank Commodore, 69, of Leechburg poses in front of Roosevelt Park in Arnold, where he held a Get on Board with Love event similar to the one he's planning for Leechburg next month.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Hank Commodore, 69, of Leechburg poses in front of Roosevelt Park in Arnold, where he held a Get on Board with Love event similar to the one he's planning for Leechburg next month.

Updated 7 hours ago

Leechburg's Unification Day won't happen in May but another event appears to be gaining momentum.

Hank Commodore of Leechburg said he and others are working on a youth day for May 11.

The “Get on Board with Loving Kindness” event will be similar to one that Commodore has held in New Kensington, Vandergrift and, more recently, in Harmar.

“About 600 attend there two Sundays ago at Zone 28. It was fantastic,” he said.

He said details about the Leechburg youth “Loving Kindness” day will be released soon.

Leechburg Area School District Superintendent Tiffany Nix said students on May 11 will take part and wear “Get on Board with Loving Kindness” T-shirts. Details are being worked out.

Meanwhile, organizer Sherry Jackson Price said people didn't step forward to kickoff the Unification Day.

She knows about organization and the community.Price is coordinating Leechburg's annual Pink Day on the third Saturday in September, which celebrates women who have fought cancer or are battling it and raises money for breast cancer research. The borough's seventh annual Pink Day will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 on Market Street.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me