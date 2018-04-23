Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police in Plum, Lower Burrell seek Sheetz robber

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Police in Lower Burrell and Plum are hoping the public can help identify a man they say robbed two Sheetz stores on Friday.

In a Facebook post, police say the suspect, a white man thought to be in his 20s, entered the Sheetz on Hulton Road in Plum around 1:30 a.m. and grabbed money from an unattended register.

That man, said to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and described as thinly built with light brown hair and facial acne, made off with $70, police say.

Police say he was again spotted in a Sheetz, about four hours later on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell, when he again reached into a register and grabbed $20 before fleeing.

The man was last seen on foot and running toward Craigdell Road and Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect contact either department. Plum police can be reached at 412-793-7400, Lower Burrell police at 724-339-4287.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

