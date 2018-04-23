Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Route 66 reopened in Gilpin

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
A tree and more debris were blocking Route 66 (River Road) in Gilpin on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Route 66 is now open between Airport Road in Gilpin and Third Street in Leechburg, according to PennDOT.

The road was closed last week due to a landslide that caused debris to cover the roadway.

But motorists are being warned that the threat of another slide in that area isn't over.

The slide or one near it could be triggered by inclement weather and the unstable geology in the region and, in particular, near the rivers, PennDOT spokeswoman Deborah Casadei said. “It's been an exceptionally wet year,”

There currently are 10 active slides in Armstrong County and four in Butler County that are being watched, she said.“PennDOT is collecting information, surveying, analyzing and working to determine the probable cause of movement and developing alternatives for repairing the failures,” she said.

Once a slide is reported, PennDOT's Geotechnical Unit inspects it and looks for a cause of the slide, such as pavement cracks, drainage issues, erosion, material bulges on slopes, etc. On most projects, core borings are taken to obtain subsurface information and conduct a stability analysis, Casadei said. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

